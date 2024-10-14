Nigerian carrier Air Peace’s founder and chief executive, Allen Onyema, has been indicted by US authorities alleging obstruction of justice by filing false documentation intended to end a previous investigation.

Onyema had already been charged with money laundering and bank fraud in 2019.

He is alleged to have used the airline as a cover to commit fraud on the US banking system, states Ryan Buchanan, attorney for the northern district of Georgia, and then allegedly committed “additional crimes of fraud” in an attempt to “derail” and “impede” the probe.

“The diligence of our federal investigative partners revealed the defendants’ alleged obstruction scheme,” he adds.

Assistant special agent in charge Lisa Fontanette, of the Internal Revenue Service’s Atlanta field office for criminal investigation, says Onyema is accused of using the banking system to “hide the source” of “ill-gotten money”.

According to the indictment, and other information presented by the US Department of Justice, Onyema travelled frequently to Atlanta over 2010-18 and transferred over $44.9 million into Atlanta-based accounts from foreign sources.

Air Peace, based in Lagos, was founded in 2013.

Onyema allegedly used export letters of credit and supporting documents purportedly to purchase five Boeing 737s from a Georgia-registered business, Springfield Aviation Company.

But the Department of Justice says this business was owned by Onyema and never owned the aircraft. It alleges that the supporting documents were fake, and part of a scheme to launder over $16 million of the proceeds.

Upon learning in 2019 that he was under investigation, Onyema allegedly attempted to stop the probe by creating a falsely pre-dated business contract with Springfield Aviation.

Onyema and Air Peace finance chief Ejiroghene Eghagha were indicted in November 2019 on several fraud charges, with Onyema being charged additionally with money laundering. Both were named in an October 2024 superseding indictment alleging obstruction of justice.

Air Peace stresses that the charges remain “mere allegations” and says it is “confident” that both individuals “will be exonerated” through due process.

“Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails,” it adds.

Air Peace says Onyema has “consistently co-operated” with authorities.

“We want to reassure the public that these legal proceedings will not impact the safety, reliability or day-to-day operations of Air Peace,” it states.