Norse Atlantic Airways has conducted a landing on Antarctic ice using one of the Scandinavian carrier’s Boeing 787-9s.

The twinjet flew from Cape Town, on 15 November to the Troll research station on the southernmost continent, before carrying out the return service.

It was transporting scientific and logistics personnel, as well as equipment and cargo bound for Troll and other Antarctic stations, according to the Norwegian Polar Institute.

The aircraft involved (LN-FNC) is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

It was originally delivered to budget carrier Norwegian’s UK division in 2018 before being leased by Norse Atlantic last year.

The institute says the 787 is the largest aircraft to have landed on the Troll runway, although other large types have performed Antarctic landings – notably the Airbus A340-300 at Wolf’s Fang in November 2021.