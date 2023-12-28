Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines has taken delivery of an Airbus A321neo, the first aircraft to roll off the airframer’s new final assembly line in Toulouse.

The twinjet (TC-RDK) is powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.

It was flown from Toulouse to Istanbul on 27 December.

Airbus assembled the aircraft from a newly-established line at the former A380 production building.

The line was set up to support Airbus’s efforts to reach a build rate of 75 A320neo-family jets monthly from 2026.

Airbus had a production backlog of 6,719 A320neo-family aircraft at the end of November, including just over 4,400 A321neos.

Pegasus operates around 109 aircraft, mainly Airbus single-aisle types although it still has more than a dozen Boeing 737-800s. The carrier has 68 A321neos on order.