Turkish budget carrier Pegasus Airlines has disclosed an agreement to take another 36 firm Airbus A321neo twinjets.

The airline says it is amending an agreement originally reached in 2012 and subsequently updated three times to cover 114 aircraft.

These aircraft comprised 72 A321neos – of which 30 had been delivered by 30 June – and 42 A320neos, all of which have been handed over.

Pegasus says the 36 additional aircraft will give it a delivery stream until the end of 2029.

It has not revealed an engine selection for the twinjets, but its current A320neo-family fleet is powered by CFM International Leap-1As.

Pegasus is also an operator of Boeing 737-800s, of which is has around 15.