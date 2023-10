Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways’ chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, is to resign next month according to reports.

He will be succeeded by Badr Al-Meer, the chief operating officer of Doha’s Hamad international airport, according to widespread reports.

Al Baker is one of the longest-serving airline heads, having run the carrier for more than 25 years.

He will reportedly step down from airline in early November.

FlightGlobal has contacted Qatar Airways for comment.