Royal Air Maroc is reinforcing its capacity for the summer season with plans to charter seven aircraft from international operators.

The Oneworld member carrier says it will offer around 5% more seats, across a network of over 90 destinations, compared with last year.

Chief executive Abdelhamid Addou says the airline is taking steps to “guarantee better operational efficiency and broader coverage”.

Royal Air Maroc will base the chartered aircraft at Tangier, Nador and Oujda, plus four – including a long-haul model – at Casablanca.

“The aircraft chartered…are latest-generation and are selected according to safety and comfort criteria,” the carrier states. It has not identified the types or sources.

Royal Air Maroc will place about half the seat capacity on European routes to 37 destinations from 11 Moroccan airports.

Another 20% will be allocated to African routes, serving 28 cities, while 8% and 4% will respectively be deployed to North America and the Middle East.

The carrier says this “consolidates” Casablanca’s position as a regional hub connecting Europe and Africa.

Royal Air Maroc is opening new routes from Casablanca to Manchester, Naples and Abuja, and will connect the Dutch city of Rotterdam to Tangier, Nador and Oujda. It will also offer new links from Rabat to Errachidia and Laayoune.