East Russian carrier Aurora Airlines has signed an agreement of intent covering the supply of UZGA TVRS-44 Ladoga regional turboprops, in order to increase transport accessibility in the area.

The agreement centres on supply of 15 of the twin-engined type through a Russian lessor.

Aurora says it covers the “essential terms” for the aircraft including its configuration, equipment composition, aftersales and warranties.

The Ladoga is a 44-seat aircraft under development as a replacement for Soviet-era Antonov An-24s, An-26s and Yakovlev Yak-40s.

Aurora plans to introduce the Ladoga to conduct “socially significant transportation” in the eastern federal districts of Russia.

Delivery of the aircraft, says general director Konstantin Sukhorebrik, should provide a path to modernisation and network expansion, with “better coverage of small and hard-to-reach settlements”.

Ural civil aviation plant UZGA is designing the aircraft to be capable of operating in extreme temperatures and from rough runways.

Sukhorebrik signed the pact with UZGA counterpart Sergei Federov in the presence of Alexei Chekunkov, the Russian minister for far eastern and Arctic development.

“Aviation plays a key role in transport accessibility for the region,” says Chekunkov. “In most cases, it is the only way to travel. Increasing transport accessibility of socially significant regions is one of our priorities.”

Aurora, which was established just over a decade ago, has a fleet of 19 aircraft including eight Airbus A319s and 11 De Havilland turboprops. The carrier is central to Russian efforts to integrate several regional airlines – among them Yakutia, Polar Airlines and Khabarovsk Airlines – into a unified operator.