SAS has signed a codeshare agreement with SkyTeam operator Air France-KLM, ahead of its switch to the alliance in September.

Under the agreement Air France and KLM customers will have access to 33 destinations in northern Europe reachable beyond the Scandinavian hubs at Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.

SAS will, in turn, be able to reach 33 destinations through the SkyTeam hubs at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam.

“Intercontinental destinations will be added to the agreement in the near future,” says SAS, which is moving to SkyTeam from Star Alliance as part of its restructuring scheme.

The codeshare is accompanied by an interline agreement covering the two sides’ European networks.

SAS adds that the pact offers reciprocal loyalty-programme benefits.

“Collaboration with Air France-KLM holds great opportunities,” says SAS chief commercial officer Paul Verhagen. “It will not only attract new passengers to SAS, but also elevate SAS’s global visibility and connectivity.”

SAS operates up to 44 services weekly to Charles de Gaulle, and 65 to Amsterdam, from the three Scandinavian capitals. Air France and KLM serve the SAS hubs with up to 200 weekly flights.