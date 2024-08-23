Scandinavian carrier SAS is facing a cabin crew strike as it seeks to emerge from US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The airline says it has been unable to reach an agreement with two cabin crew unions in Norway – NKF and SNK – and industrial action has commenced as of 23 August.

Most flights, however, will continue to operate with a “limited” number affected by the strike, the airline claims.

According to Martinus Rokkum, the SAS Norge cabin union head within employee organisation Parat, the dispute centres on salary and working conditions.

He argues that personnel have repeatedly had to cut salaries and work harder to protect the company during crises, and claims salaries have stagnated at 2012 levels.

“We are so far behind in wages that it is critical for many,” he says. “This cannot continue.”

Rokkum indicates that the cabin crew unions are prepared to strike for a “long time” if necessary.

SAS has been undergoing a restructuring process under Chapter 11, which is nearing completion.

It says it has gone to “great lengths” to meet the cabin crew unions’ demands in terms of pay and working hours.

Referring to its progress with restructuring, the company states: “The effect of this strike has to be analysed.”

SAS adds: “We believe that it is possible to find a solution that is both attractive for our Norwegian cabin crew, and at the same time ensure the company’s competitiveness.”