Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet plans to reintroduce its first Boeing 737 Max 8 – grounded over unpaid dues to lessors – putting the jet into service on 29 January.

The carrier says it aims to bring back three more Max 8s by April, as part of a wider 10-aircraft fleet restoration.

SpiceJet says the 737 Max aircraft will allow it to operate to “high-demand markets” like Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia “without any operational restrictions”. It had been an early operator of the type in India, taking delivery of its first aircraft in 2018.

“The induction of these fuel-efficient planes will result in significant cost savings due to the Max’s reduced fuel consumption, lower maintenance requirements, and higher aircraft utilisation, all of which will contribute to further optimising the airline’s operations,” it states.

The airline, which predominantly operates 737s, worked with US-based MRO firm StandardAero to re-induct the 737 Max.

SpiceJet has returned to service three other grounded jets, as well as added seven newly-leased aircraft to its fleet, since October 2024.

The airline last year went through several rounds of fundraising to settle its debts and to bring the grounded aircraft back to service.