Three Iranian airlines have been sanctioned by the Council of the European Union as part of measures imposed over Iran’s transfer of missiles and drones to Russia.

The decision affects flag-carrier Iran Air, as well as Mahan Air and Saha Airlines.

Iran Air was already subject to partial restrictions as a result of being included on the European Commission’s air safety blacklist. This list also prohibits operations by Iran Aseman Airlines.

The sanctions adopted by the Council are aimed at applying pressure to the Iranian government over its supply of weapons to Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine.

Iran Air is “subordinate” to the country’s military-political leadership, says the Council decision, while Saha is owned by the air force.

Both state-run carriers – along with privately-controlled Mahan Air – have “been used repeatedly” to transfer drone technology to Russia, it adds.

“Those designations are targeted and seek to deter specific Iranian policies and activities,” the Council stresses.

“The [EU] does not intend to impede air traffic or people-to-people contacts between the [EU] and Iran in general.”

Along with the three airlines, several organisations and individuals linked to procurement and missile propellant production have been sanctioned, as well as managers of Iranian aircraft manufacturing company HESA and the Aerospace Industries Organisation.

The Council had already indicated, in March this year, that it was prepared to respond if Iran transferred missile and other technology to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Its sanctions also follow recent joint measures by the French, German and UK governments to suspend bilateral air service agreements with Iran, and pursue sanctions against Iran Air.