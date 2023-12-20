Dutch carrier Transavia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo jet, as it begins its transition away from operating an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

The Air France-KLM low-cost unit received the CFM Leap-1A-powered example via lessor Air Lease, Airbus said on 19 December.

It marks the debut of the A320neo family at Transavia, which is due to take a mixture of A320neos and A321neos in the coming months and years, following an Air France-KLM order placed in 2021 and a smaller lease deal announced with Air Lease earlier this year.

Transavia France was also expecting to receive its first A320neo-family jet before the end of this year, as it similarly brings its all-Boeing era to a close.

Together, the two Transavia units operated 115 aircraft as of 30 September this year, comprising 111 737-800s and four 737-700s.

Stablemate KLM will also switch to A320neo-family jets from Boeing types. It recently indicated that it expects to receive its first example in 2024.