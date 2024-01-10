Transavia France has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo twinjet, marking the beginning of its transition away from operating Boeing 737s.

The low-cost carrier’s Dutch stablemate had received its first A320neo-family aircraft – an A321neo – as 2023 came to an end.

Transavia France’s first A320neo is powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines and arrives through lessor Avolon, Airbus said on 10 January. It features 186 seats in a single-class layout, the airframer indicates.

The Air France-KLM unit’s fleet also features around 70 737-800 aircraft, with Transavia’s Dutch unit operating a further 40 or so 737-800s and a handful of 737-700s.

The two Transavia units and KLM are beginning their transition to Airbus narrowbodies following an Air France-KLM order placed in 2021 and smaller deals with lessors.

KLM has indicated that it also expects to receive its first A320neo-family jet this year.

The three carriers will take a mixture of A320neos and A321neos.