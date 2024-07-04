Uzbek carrier My Freighter has entered a lease agreement for another pair of Boeing 767-300 converted cargo jets.

It has reached the deal with US-based Air Transport Services Group subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing.

Tashkent-based My Freighter’s chief, Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, says the agreement is a “significant milestone” which “strengthens our service portfolio”.

“By connecting key trade hubs along the modern Silk Road, we are facilitating efficient and reliable transportation of goods, thereby fostering economic growth in the region,” he adds.

My Freighter, which serves a network covering Asia and Europe, already operates a number of General Electric CF6-powered 767-300 cargo twinjets.

“This commitment for additional capacity increases the global reach of our fleet, serving emerging e-commerce markets,” says ATSG chief Mike Berger.