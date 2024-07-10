Vietnam Airlines has taken delivery of the first of three Airbus A320neos, and has confirms that more Boeing 787-10 aircraft will be delivered “in the near future”

The A320neo (VN-A513) arrived in Vietnam on 7 July from Airbus’s Toulouse facility. The aircraft, powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, is configured to seat 182 passengers in a two-class layout, with eight business-class seats and 174 economy-class seats.

Vietnam Airlines says the delivery marks “an important addition” given a global supply chain crunch – as well as ongoing engine reliability issues – which has led to delays in aircraft deliveries.

“The introduction of the Airbus A320neo reaffirms Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to fleet modernisation and operational enhancement to meet the increasing travel demand, especially during the summer travel season,” the SkyTeam member adds.

It will deploy the aircraft primarily on domestic flights, operating from its two hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city. The remaining two A320neos on order will be delivered by the end of the year.

The airline adds that it expects to receive more 787-10s soon, but did not specify a timeline. The aircraft is the largest aircraft type in Vietnam Airlines’ fleet.

The airline’s fleet currently comprising mostly Airbus jets, comprising A321s and A350-900s. Vietnam Airlines also operates 15 787s, comprising 11 -9s and four -10s.