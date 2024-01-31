Virgin Atlantic is entering a codeshare agreement with SkyTeam alliance partner China Eastern Airlines.

The pact follows Virgin’s accession to the SkyTeam alliance in May last year.

Virgin’s agreement with the Chinese carrier will cover services from London Heathrow to Shanghai, and additional destinations in China.

These include Chengdu, Shenzhen, Changsha, Qingdao and Xi’an.

Virgin reinstated flights to Shanghai Pudong airport in May 2023 and, towards the end of the year, began co-locating at the same terminal.

“Our new codeshare with China Eastern…will serve continued demand for travel to the region and strengthens our commitment to China and East Asia,” says chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen.