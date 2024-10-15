Portuguese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly is expanding its widebody fleet with a pair of Airbus A330-200s.

The carrier states that the jets are configured with all-economy layouts, one with 345 seats and the other with 361 seats.

“This configuration is designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of travellers,” it adds.

One of the twinjets (9H-MFS) is fitted with General Electric CF6 engines, and was originally delivered to Brazilian operator TAM in 2005.

The other (9H-HFL) is Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered, first delivered in 2009, and served with carriers including Arik Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines and Nordwind.

Hi Fly says the jets have recently had an interior upgrade.

“We are actively expanding our fleet at a steady pace,” says Hi Fly chief Antonios Efthymiou.

“These additions perfectly enhance our service offerings and will enable us to provide an even broader range of options to meet the growing global demand for our services.”

Both A330s have been placed on the registry of Malta, where Hi Fly has a separate division.