Collins Aerospace Systems is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.
With 2019 net sales of approximately $26 billion, the business has 78,000 employees across more than 300 locations globally. It is one of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies.
Making the right connections
The connected lingo is everywhere! From a connected home ecosystem – where lights, temperature and alarm systems are controlled from your phone to a connected health ecosystem – where your weight, meals and workout results are all analyzed using a single application.
Helping airlines stay on schedule this holiday season
Collins Aerospace provides the power to comprehensively predict, analyze and optimize air travel
3 Ways Thermoplastic Composites Improve Aerospace Sustainability
Building a sustainable future is undoubtedly growing in importance as airlines face greater scrutiny to reduce their carbon footprint. Rising fuel costs and supply chain delays have prompted industrial engineers at Collins Aerospace to introduce new and redesigned products to reduce energy usage, decrease aircraft weight, accelerate production and improve ...
Collins Aerospace Leads the Way in Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturing
Imagine if a company could reduce its manufacturing cycle time by 80 percent while upgrading the products it was building, decrease the weight of those products by as much as 50 percent compared to earlier iterations, incorporate sustainability improvements that could result in a fully recyclable product at the end ...
The future of aerospace is…plastics?
In a famous quote from the timeless 1967 movie “The Graduate,” a young Dustin Hoffman receives some prescient advice. His father’s friend tells him about the path to future success: “One word…plastics.” Few would have believed then that even airplanes would one day be built out of plastics.
Re-imagining Air Travel for a Post-pandemic World
Creating a contactless journey is key to restoring passenger confidence and accelerating recovery; existing technologies can make it happen – and improve air travel for years to come.
The post-coronavirus airport: Innovating for the new normal
As aviation begins its slow recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, it is clear that passenger behaviour and the rules around air travel will fundamentally change. Will the world see an acceleration of AI and other innovations such as health-screening and social distancing measures? Hear from expert speakers.