CAE has signed a roughly $1.7 billion contract linked to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF’s) Future Air Crew Training (FAcT) programme.

Under the 25-year award, which was announced on 1 October, CAE says it will “develop and deliver a range of simulators and training devices to be installed in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and at Southport, Manitoba for the various aircraft fleets being procured under the FAcT programme”.

Delivery of the training devices is expected “over the next five years”, the company adds.

Canada’s broad-ranging FAcT service will be delivered by CAE/KF Aerospace joint venture SkyAlyne from 2029, following a C$11.2 billion ($8.3 billion) selection announced in May 2024. The service provider will oversee the acquisition and use of some 71 new aircraft for the RCAF, with activities spanning “live flying, simulation, and ground school training”.

CAE chief executive Marc Parent describes the FAcT programme as “the most extensive training system recapitalisation ever undertaken by the RCAF”.

“Our priority will be to ensure the RCAF has the depth and the technical advantage it needs to support the mission readiness of Canada’s next generation of military personnel,” he adds.

CAE also expects to “in the near term” receive a separate contract “involving sustainment-related in-service support services”.

To replace the current NATO Flying Training in Canada and Allied Wings programmes, FAcT will see the introduction of 23 Grob Aircraft G120TPs, 19 Pilatus PC-21s, seven Beechcraft King Air 260s, three De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s and 19 Airbus Helicopters H135s.

“As the world we live in continues to change and evolve, the RCAF needs the most capable and well-trained aircrew that can excel in challenging and dynamic global environments,” says SkyAlyne general manager Kevin Lemke.