Lockheed Martin will supply the Egyptian air force with two C-130J tactical transports, with the US airframer to deliver the assets in the type’s stretched-fuselage -30-model standard.

Cairo announced its order during the inaugural Egypt International Airshow, which is being staged in El Alamein from 2-5 September. The procurement will be completed via Washington’s Foreign Military Sales system.

Egypt has operated earlier-model Hercules for almost half a century, with Cirium fleets data showing that its air force currently has 26 C-130Hs in use. Lockheed says it delivered the in-service aircraft between 1976 and 1990.

Welcoming its customer’s renewed commitment, the company notes that Egypt has become the 23rd nation to order the J-model ‘Super Hercules’. The US Department of State in January 2022 gave its approval for a potentially 12-aircraft sale of the type to Egypt, valuing a deal at a potential $2.2 billion.

“Through these new C-130J-30s, the Egyptian air force’s tactical airlift presence will deliver unmatched capabilities and aligned force amplification to better serve Egypt, north Africa and the world,” says Rod McLean, vice-president and general manager of Lockheed’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions business area.

Egypt is expected to use its future assets for duties including equipment and personnel transport, humanitarian relief, maritime patrol, and search and rescue, Lockheed indicates.