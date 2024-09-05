Lockheed Martin will supply the Egyptian air force with two C-130J tactical transports, with the US airframer to deliver the assets in the type’s stretched-fuselage -30-model standard.

Cairo announced its order during the inaugural Egypt International Airshow, which is being staged in El Alamein from 2-5 September. The procurement will be completed via Washington’s Foreign Military Sales system.

C-130J Egypt

Source: Lockheed Martin

The Egyptian air force will receive two C-130J-30 tactical transports under new deal

Egypt has operated earlier-model Hercules for almost half a century, with Cirium fleets data showing that its air force currently has 26 C-130Hs in use. Lockheed says it delivered the in-service aircraft between 1976 and 1990.

Welcoming its customer’s renewed commitment, the company notes that Egypt has become the 23rd nation to order the J-model ‘Super Hercules’. The US Department of State in January 2022 gave its approval for a potentially 12-aircraft sale of the type to Egypt, valuing a deal at a potential $2.2 billion.

“Through these new C-130J-30s, the Egyptian air force’s tactical airlift presence will deliver unmatched capabilities and aligned force amplification to better serve Egypt, north Africa and the world,” says Rod McLean, vice-president and general manager of Lockheed’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions business area.

Egypt is expected to use its future assets for duties including equipment and personnel transport, humanitarian relief, maritime patrol, and search and rescue, Lockheed indicates.

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics