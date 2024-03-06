The export arm of Iran’s defence ministry is using its attendance at a major defence exhibition in Qatar to promote two of its latest unmanned air vehicle (UAV) designs.

Tehran’s exhibit at the 4-6 March DIMDEX show in Doha includes scale models of two medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) offerings, along with a variety of other weaponry.

Intended for armed surveillance tasks, the Gaza, or Shahed-149, has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 3,740kg (8,250lb), including a 500kg payload capacity, according to promotional material.

With a 21m (68ft 9in) wingspan and total of four weapons pylons, the turboprop-engined model resembles the design of the USA’s General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 Reaper. Maximum speed is given as 190kt (350km/h), with a cruise speed of 116kt, 35,000ft operating ceiling and an endurance of up to 25h.

The UAV was given its product name early last year, months before the current conflict involving Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Also on show is the smaller MALE M-129, which the defence ministry says can carry a 400kg as part of its MTOW of 1,150kg. The type has a 15m wingspan, an operating ceiling of 25,000ft and be flown nonstop for up to 20h.

Capable of carrying up to four air-launched weapons, the M-129 alternatively can be fitted with a choice of synthetic aperture radar/ground moving target indication sensors.

Tehran is promoting the 40kg S811 product, with a maximum range performance of 21nm, and the heavier S813. Weighing 70kg, the latter is capable of performing surveillance from a distance of up to 81nm, it says.