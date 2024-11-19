Korea Aerospace Industries is eyeing a mixed sale of FA-50 light attack jets and KF-21 fighters to Peru, which has a requirement for 24 combat aircraft.

The agreement, signed with local aerospace company Seman, would see the Peruvian company produce parts for the KF-21 should KAI be selected to fill the requirement, according to KAI.

“Peru is a bridgehead country for developing the Central and South American market for domestically produced aircraft and is currently positively reviewing the KF-21 and FA-50 as candidates for the next-generation fighter project to replace aging aircraft such as the [Sukhoi] Su-25 and [RAC] MiG-29,” says KAI.

The MoU for Seman to potentially make KF-21 parts follows a similar agreement for FA-50 parts in July.

Media reports suggest that other contenders in Peru’s fighter competition include the Lockheed Martin F-16V, Saab Gripen, and Dassault Rafale.

Peru has experience with South Korean aircraft as its air force operates 20 KT-1 basic trainers. Of these, 16 were produced locally by Seman.

FlightGlobal’s World Air Force’s Directory indicates that Peru has 38 combat aircraft. These comprise 20 Textron A-37s, six MiG-29s, 10 Mirage 2000Ps, and two Su-25s.

While the FA-50 has been adopted by several air forces, the developmental KF-21 has yet to secure its first international order. In South Korea, flight tests with the KF-21 continue, with service entry with South Korea’s air force expected in late 2026.