The German air force’s three Airbus A350 VIP transports are to be protected by Elbit Systems-supplied directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) equipment.

Integration specialist Lufthansa Technik – which prepared the widebody-twins for head of state and other duties prior to their introduction from earlier this decade – announced the development on 19 December.

“In view of increasing global instability and regional conflicts, the use of MANPADS [man-portable air-defence systems] by non-state actors, among others, poses a concrete threat,” says Michael von Puttkamer, the company’s vice-president, special aircraft services. “The security situation demands that Germany ensures the protection of its own leadership,” he adds.

The self-protection update will be the first activity of its kind to be performed on an A350, with the Luftwaffe being the only current military operator of the type.

“In order to keep availability for flight operations as high as possible, Lufthansa Technik will equip the three aircraft with the DIRCM system one after the other during their regular maintenance layovers,” the company says.

The Bundeswehr received its new VIP transports between November 2022 and June 2024, with the jets flown by its Special Mission Air Wing.

“We look forward to working with Lufthansa Technik in this important area, as any improvement in platform protection is of great importance,” says Wolfgang Bauer, chief executive of Elbit Systems Deutschland.