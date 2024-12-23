The US government has cleared nearly $1 billion in potential sales of air-launched weapons to Egypt and Morocco.

Egypt has been cleared to obtain up to 2,183 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The value of the potential package is $630 million and also includes spare parts, logistics, and other services related to the possible sale.

“The proposed sale will improve Egypt’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing Egypt’s ability to defend itself against regional malign actors and improve interoperability with systems operated by U.S. forces and other regional security partners,” says the DSCA.

“Egypt’s continued investment in its defensive capabilities is crucial to protecting its borders, transportation infrastructure, and its residents. Egypt will have no difficulty absorbing Hellfire missiles into its armed forces, as they currently use this munition and require stock replenishment.”

FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory shows that Egypt operates 46 Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

In addition, the DSCA announced that Egypt has also been cleared to obtain up to 543 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons Systems (APKWS) for $30 million, adding to a previous Foreign Military Sales case for 216 APKWSs. This brings the total approval to 759 APKWS systems, which is also deployed on the Apache for pinpoint strikes.

Morocco, for its part, has been cleared to obtain up to 30 Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles for $88.4 million, as well as up to 500 GBU-39B Small Diameter Bombs for $86 million. The AMRAAMs will arm Morocco’s F-16V fleet.

Both FMS cases include spares as well as other equipment, logistics, and services.

The DSCA also announced that Greece and Taiwan have received approvals for equipment related to their airpower requirements.

Greece has been cleared for an unspecified number of Aerosonde unmanned air vehicles. This is part of a larger package worth $130 million that also includes armoured vehicles.

Taiwan gained approval for a possible $265 package of communications gear, specifically 309 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS) Variant 5s.

The package includes the integration of the system with Taiwanese platforms including the P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft and F-16 Block 20.