Images from China’s Zhuhai air show suggest that Beijing may be trying to squeeze more missiles into the weapons bays of its stealth fighters, as it also bolsters its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities.

The weapon on display at this week’s show carries the designation PL-15E, marking it as the export version of the long-range air-to-air missile.



The PL-15 offers range superior to that of the US-built AMRAAM Source: Chinese social media The folding-fin PL-15E could free up valuable space inside the weapons bays of stealth aircraft Source: Chinese social media

Displayed next to a model of a Shenyang J-35A – a type that made its debut at the show this week – the PL-15E is shown with folding tailfins. This would allow for more compact stowage inside an aircraft.

Similar to its J-31/FC-31 cousins, it is likely that the J-35A features a pair of weapons bays under the fuselage. The aircraft’s slim design and twin engines, however, suggest that limited volume is available for the internal carriage of weapons.

The larger Chengdu J-20 fighter also has tight weapons bays, understood to have the capacity for just four PL-15s. The addition of a hinged tail could potentially allow for the accommodation of six of the long-range weapons.

In addition, the naval version of the J-35 is likely to have even less space available internally given that it is equipped with the more robust landing gear necessary for aircraft carrier operations. The naval variant could be a major beneficiary of a more compact PL-15.

Greater internal weapons capacity will also prove attractive to potential foreign customers. In January, Pakistan air force chief Zaheer Sidhu suggested that preparations have been underway to obtain the J-31.

The PL-15 is among China’s most potent air-to-air weapons, with a range of 107nm (200km). It offers marginally better range than the latest versions of the Raytheon AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, which has a published reach of nearly 100nm.



The Wing Loong X is depicted with a vast array of weapons, including air-to-air missiles Source: Chinese social media The Wing Loong X is depicted with sonobuoy dispensers and torpedoes Source: Chinese social media The Wing Loong X at Zhuhai Source: Chinese social media The Wing Loong X is undergoing flight tests Source: Chinese social media

The Zhuhai show also saw the debut of the Avic Wing Loong X unmanned air vehicle, which is pitched for ASW work.

According to the state-run Global Times the aircraft has entered flight testing. Photographs have also emerged that appear to show the Wing Loong X airborne.

At the show, the Wing Loong X is shown with sonobuoy dispensers, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and even air-to-air missiles. An air-to-air capability could help the Wing Loong X engage enemy UAVs, helicopters, and maritime patrol aircraft.

The use of UAVs for ASW work has precedents. US firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has promoted the ability of the MQ-9B SeaGuardian to deploy and monitor sonobuoys. Israel Aerospace Industries has also promoted an ASW capability for the Heron.

Also highlighting China’s ASW ambitions is the appearance of a Shaanxi Y-8Q ASW aircraft in the static park.

The aircraft’s payload bay is open to reveal a single torpedo as well as what appear t be orange depth charges. In 2020, Chinese state media reported that a Y-8FQ ASW aircraft dropped a new type of “self-guided” depth charge.