Poland is to replace its leased General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9A Reaper remotely piloted air systems via a contract for new MQ-9B SkyGuardians, Warsaw has announced.

Valuing the 12 December deal at around $310 million, Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says: “This is a significant expense, but we are investing in the highest quality equipment.

“The unmanned reconnaissance and strike system includes several MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial platforms,” he says. “The delivery will be completed by the first quarter of 2027… however, we hope that it will happen earlier, which is what we are seeking from our proven partners.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz notes: “This is an investment in Polish security and co-operation with a strategic partner – the United States.”

Poland has operated leased MQ-9As since February 2023, under a deal valued at $70.6 million by General Atomics in late 2022. It is employing the type in the persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance role.

Other European NATO customers for the MQ-9B include Belgium and the UK.

Poland’s MQ-9B acquisition is its latest step in a major series of defence investments, which also include 96 Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, 48 Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50GF/PL light-attack aircraft and 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighters.