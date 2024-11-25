Lockheed Martin’s PZL Mielec subsidiary has delivered its last S-70i Black Hawks to the Polish armed forces, completing orders for a total of eight examples.

Announced on 19 November, the transfer involved the final two aircraft drawn from a four-unit contract signed in December 2021.

S-70i pair

Source: Lockheed Martin

PZL Mielec produces the S-70i Black Hawk in Poland

“This delivery brings the Polish armed forces’ [Black Hawk] fleet to eight aircraft, which will significantly enhance their operational capabilities and increase the country’s security,” says PZL Mielec president Janusz Zakrecki.

“We look forward to continue working with the ministry of defence in sustaining the fleet to support the Polish armed forces’ important operational missions,” he adds.

Poland’s first, four-aircraft S-70i order was signed in January 2019. Optimised to support special forces operations, those rotorcraft were handed over in December the same year.

Lockheed notes that Warsaw’s locally-built aircraft recently participated in its response to flooding in the south of the country.

“Black Hawk helicopters significantly enhanced rescue efforts in the region and transported vital equipment and personnel,” it notes.

