The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has conducted an agile combat employment (ACE)-style temporary deployment of four Eurofighter Typhoons to Qinetiq’s Boscombe Down site in Wiltshire.

Involving four Typhoons and named exercise Agile Pirate 10, the deployment “tested our ability to rapidly disperse and operate assets vital to UK defence”, the RAF says.

It notes that the combat aircraft were relocated in a short-notice deployment. “Support teams left 3 hours after activation and a day later the jets were operational,” it says.

The RAF has performed multiple previous temporary deployments of Typhoons away from its main operating bases for the type – Coningsby, Lincolnshire and Lossiemouth, Scotland – including at RAF Northolt near London and Stornoway in Scotland.

It also earlier this year demonstrated ACE-style operations by temporarily positioning a pair of Typhoons each from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and on Baltic Air Policing duty at Amari air base in Estonia to take part in NATO’s Exercise Air Defender 23 manoeuvres from Hohn air base in Germany.