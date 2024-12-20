The Royal New Zealand Air Force has taken delivery of its fifth and final Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transport, as it also participates in a Vanuatu humanitarian mission.

The RNZAF’s fifth C-130J (NZ7015) landed at RNZAF Auckland on 19 December, according to the RNZAF.

Following a 2020, $1.52 billion order for the five aircraft, Wellington received its first example in August. The type will replace legacy C-130Hs serving with 40 Sqn.

The RNZAF commenced operations with the new type in September.

The arrival of NZ7015 comes as the RNZAF provides humanitarian support to Vanuatu for an earthquake that struck on 17 December.

Dubbed ‘Operation Pacific Relief’, the effort has seen the RNZAF dispatch multiple flights to Port Vila carrying emergency responders as well as search and rescue equipment. The RNZAF has also evacuated 93 New Zealanders and foreign nationals.

The relief effort has seen the RNZAF employ the C-130H, C-130J, Boeing 757, and the 737-derived P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

“RNZAF personnel are pulling out all the stops to deliver support to Vanuatu,” says RNZAF air commodore Andy Scott.

“Aircraft were flying as soon as aid supplies and equipment arrived at Whenuapai and could be packaged up. We have been using multiple aircraft types to provide support and are extremely proud to be able to support our Pacific neighbours when they need our help.”

The Royal Australian Air Force is also providing support to Vanuatu, dispatching rescue personnel and equipment with C-17 and C-130J aircraft. RAAF aircraft have evacuated 284 Australians and foreign nationals.