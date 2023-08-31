Saab has acquired UK autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Blue Bear Systems, via an all-shares deal disclosed on 31 August.

“Blue Bear will contribute to Saab’s existing activities worldwide,” the Swedish company says, with the acquired company to become “a centre for rapid concept development, providing expertise and scaling-up innovation”.

Saab describes Blue Bear as “a world-leading provider of AI-enabled autonomous swarm systems for complex defence and security applications”. Its recent achievements have included taking part in the first joint AI and autonomy trial staged between AUKUS partners Australia, the UK and the USA.

“AI will enable Saab to further improve system capabilities and increase efficiency across our world-leading product portfolio,” the company says.

With 65 employees and based near Bedford, in southern England, Blue Bear’s other interests include developing avionics hardware and software, plus providing modelling and simulation services. The company had a turnover of £8 million ($10 million) in 2022.

“This is an important step in our journey as we now move forward as part of Saab,” says Blue Bear chief executive Dr Yoge Patel.

“We see many enhanced opportunities around naval, air and land autonomy, payload integration, next generation command and control, AI-enabled defence clouds as well as next generation platforms,” she adds.