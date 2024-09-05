The UK Ministry of Defence is to investigate a fatal accident involving a Royal Navy (RN)-operated Leonardo Helicopters AW101 Merlin.

One crew member died during the accident on 4 September, the service confirms.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with [the aircraft carrier] HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“There were no other fatalities or serious injuries,” the RN says, while adding: “A full investigation will take place.”

Analysis of Cirium accident data indicates that the 4 September loss represents the first fatal mishap to have involved a UK-operated AW101 since the type entered use with the RN in 2000.

Adapted for use by the UK’s Commando Helicopter Force, the Mk4 version of the Merlin was formerly operated in the transport role by the Royal Air Force as the Mk3/3A. Cirium fleets data shows that 21 examples remain in RN service.