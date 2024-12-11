The US government has cleared the possible sale of a sustainment package for Ukraine’s Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters, as the beleaguered country takes delivery of its second batch of the type.

The F-16 sustainment package in includes maintenance support, spare parts, the Joint Mission Planning System, AN/PYQ-10 cryptographic devices, software, services, and training, says the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The possible package is valued at $266 million.

“This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defence and regional security missions with a more robust air defence capability,” says the DSCA.

“Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The key contractors include MRO firm Sabena, which supports the F-16 among other types, Lockheed, and Pratt & Whitney.

The DSCA announcement follows a 7 December statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine’s air force has taken its second batch of ex-Royal Danish Air Force F-16s, following the arrival of a first batch earlier this year. The type is already operating against Russian forces.

“The aircraft from the first batch, provided by the Danish people, are already intercepting Russian missiles, saving our people’s lives and our infrastructure,” says Zelensky on social media.

The second batch of F-16s from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine. This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart.



“Now, our air shield has been further strengthened. If all partners were as determined, Russian terror could already have been made impossible.”

After the high-profile delivery of used F-16s in August, Ukraine has offered few details about its use of the type. It is understood that the aircraft is mainly serving in the air defence role against Russian one-way strike drones and cruise missiles.

Ukraine also lost an F-16 in late August, apparently while helping to fend off a Russian missile attack.

Various NATO members have pledged nearly 100 F-16s to Kyiv, including 42 jets from the Netherlands, 19 from Denmark and 30 from Belgium. Norway initially committed two F-16s from its fleet but later upped the number to six.