Kelly Horan has been named president of International Aero Engines (IAE), succeeding Kim Kinsley in heading the company that produces V2500 turbofans.

Horan takes the top job at IAE – a company jointly owned by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), Japanese Aero Engines and MTU Aero Engines – after working roughly two decades at companies that now compose aerospace conglomerate RTX.

P&W, a division of RTX, disclosed the executive change on 13 January. It says Horan will become IAE president while retaining her current job as P&W’s vice-president of the V2500 programme.

“She will serve in both roles concurrently,” P&W says. RTX confirms that Horan’s new role as IAE president takes effect immediately.

Horan “is a proven leader with the right skill set to lead IAE into its next chapter,” says Kinsley, who had become IAE president in June 2023. “She is passionate about building high-performing teams, developing talent, championing diversity and inclusion and collaborating cross-functionally.”

Kinsley is also P&W’s vice-president of mature commercial engines. She will continue in that role and will become chair of IAE’s board.

Horan worked between 2002 and 2012 at Hamilton Sundstrand. From 2012 to 2017, she worked at United Technologies, holding senior director positions in charge of supply chain management and of new product introduction, according to her LinkedIn page. Hamilton Sundstrand had once been part of United Technologies, and United Technologies merged in 2020 with Raytheon to form RTX.

Since 2017, Horan has worked P&W, including as senior director of aftermarket solutions, executive director of commercial engine aftermarket sales, vice-president of mature commercial engine aftermarket services, and her current role as the V2500 programme’s vice-president.

P&W owns a 61% of IAE. Japanese Aero, which produces V2500 fans, owns 23% of the firm, and MTU, which produces V2500 low-pressure turbines, owns 16%.