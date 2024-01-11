US cargo carrier Atlas Air has taken delivery of the last of four Boeing 777-200 Freighters it has contracted to fly for Swiss transport and logistics specialist Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Atlas parent Atlas Air Wordwide Holdings confirmed the delivery on 11 January, saying Atlas is now operating the quartet of widebody cargo jets “on a global basis” on behalf of MSC Air Cargo.

Atlas took its first of the 777Fs in November 2022, while two more were delivered last year.

The newest addition to Atlas’ stable of freighters under long-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) agreements with MSC will allow its to boost capacity on flights between Dallas-Fort Worth and Hong Kong.

The delivery also builds on the co-operation between Atlas and MSC.

“The delivery of this fourth 777 Freighter that we are operating for MSC marks an incredibly exciting milestone of our long-term strategic partnership,” says Richard Broekman, chief commercial officer and head of sustainability for Atlas Air Worldwide.

In August, MSC acquired a majority stake in Italian airfreight carrier AlisCargo Airlines, which used 777-200ERs in a preighter configuration before having its operating license suspended. AlisCargo expects to restart operations this year with the delivery of an 777F.

Meanwhile, Atlas has two additional 777Fs on order and due for delivery in the second half of 2024, but has yet to indicate where those jets will be positioned.

Atlas operates a massive all-Boeing fleet of 747s, 767s, 777s and 737.