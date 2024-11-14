US commuter carrier Cape Air has revealed a Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander adorned with a colourful Caribbean-themed livery to celebrate its 35th year of operations.

The Hyannis, Massachusetts-based airline shared an image of the aircraft on 13 November, adding that the twin-piston-engined aircraft will be deployed on routes to Virgin Gorda and Culebra via Cape Air’s hub in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

”Inspired by the beauty of the Caribbean, the design encapsulates the essence of the region, reflecting Cape Air’s deep-rooted affinity for its Caribbean operations,” the carrier says.

”As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, this livery serves as a testament to our enduring commitment to the region and Cape Air’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to our passengers,” says chief executive Linda Markham.

Founded in 1989 with a focus on New England, Cape Air has been operating throughout the Caribbean since 1998.

Flying passengers from hubs in San Juan and St Thomas, the carrier operates more than 80 daily flights to Anguilla, Culebra, St Croix, Mayaguez, Nevis, Tortola, St Kitts, Vieques and Virgin Gorda.

Cape Air has four Britten-Norman BN-2s in service, with an average age of about 35 years, according to Cirium fleets data. It also operates 64 Cessna 402s – all nearing or exceeding 40 years of service life – and 30 newer Tecnam P2012s.