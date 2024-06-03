Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines on 3 June disclosed plans to add a trio of Boeing 737 Max 8s that will integrate into its fleet this year. 

The Calgary-based carrier says that it will acquire the jets from lessor BOC Aviation following the completion of leasing agreements, boosting WestJet’s existing fleet of Max 8s. WestJet currently has 32 of the type in service and five in storage, with another five on order, according to Cirium fleets data. 

Source: Wikimedia Commons

WestJet will add a trio of Boeing 737 Max 8s to its fleet this year 

“Two years ago, we set out a plan for growth that would maintain our position as both Canada’s national leisure champion and western home carrier, while enhancing domestic connectivity from coast-to-coast,” says Mike Scott, WestJet’s chief financial officer. “We are seeing the benefits of our strategy come to life across our network and the consistent growth of our fleet capacity is essential to maintaining our momentum.”

Adding three 737s will boost WestJet’s capacity across its domestic and transborder networks, though the aircraft “will not immediately reflect the interior cabin experience synonymous with WestJet Group”, the company says. 

”Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of the aircraft will be prioritised as part of the airlines’ existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible,” WestJet adds.

WestJet is in the process of integrating 11 737s from Toronto-based leisure carrier Sungwing, which it purchased in May 2023. It now hopes to complete the integration in April 2025 instead of October 2024, as previously planned. 

