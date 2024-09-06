Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines plans to add three more leased Boeing 737 Max 8s to its fleet, for a total of nine of the narrowbodies added in the past six months.

WestJet said on 6 September that it will acquire the aircraft through Irish lessor SMBC Aviation Capital, as part of a strategy to offset “delays for direct-from-factory aircraft”.

”Leveraging these additional aircraft and subsequent capacity expansion, the WestJet Group will continue enhancing critical air access for its guests across its growing network,” the company says.

WestJet does not specify when the latest trio of leased 737s is scheduled to enter service.

The Calgary-based carrier holds an order book of 61 undelivered Max jets, including the yet-to-be-certificated Max 7 and Max 10 variants, in addition to several Max 8s.

With Boeing’s ongoing delivery delays holding up its fleet growth plans, WestJet has pivoted to taking next-generation Boeing narrowbodies from Chinese lessors such as AerDragon and BOC Aviation.

The incoming Max 8s will not immediately conform to the cabin configuration of WestJet’s other 737s, as the carrier is in the process of “updating and refreshing” its aircraft interiors.

WestJet operates an all-Boeing fleet of 33 737 Max aircraft, 78 older 737NGs and seven 787 Dreamliners, Cirium fleets data show.