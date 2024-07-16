Sikorsky has secured a new order from Jordan for two additional UH-60M Black Hawk multi-role helicopters.

The contract was announced by the Pentagon on 11 June as part of a $251 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal covering a total 10 UH-60s split between Jordan and Croatia.

Sikorsky says the contract finalises an earlier Croatian order announcement for eight Black Hawks. Zagreb had signed a formal letter of acceptance in March, in a move than will bring the country’s total fleet of UH-60s to 12 aircraft.

Jordan will get the remaining two helicopters. Amman already operates 36 Black Hawks, according to Cirium fleets data, with three aircraft on order.

All 10 of the FMS UH-60s covered under the latest contract will be delivered by 2027, according to the Pentagon.

Sikorsky says the multi-role UH-60M can support a range of missions, including troop lift, border security, counter-terrorism, medical evacuation, search-and-rescue, resupply, external lift and combat support.