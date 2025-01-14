The Turkish Aerospace Anka III unmanned air vehicle has successfully dropped a guided weapon from its weapons bay.

In a video posted on social media, the stealthy UAV is shown opening its under fuselage weapons bay door and dropping an Aselsan Tolun guided munition.

The weapon was dropped at 20,000ft while the aircraft travelled at 180kts (333kp/h).

The weapon, which did not appear to be carrying an explosive warhead, struck in the middle of a target painted on the ground.

The Anka III uses the same ground system as the baseline Anka and Aksungur UAVs. This allows users to operate all three UAV types seamlessly.

With a payload of 1,200kg (2,650lb), the Anka III features internal and external weapons stations.

Missions include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as electronic warfare, the suppression of enemy air defences, and attack missions. TAI says the Anka III will have an air-to-air capability against helicopters, propeller aircraft and UAVs.