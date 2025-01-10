Turkish Aerospace (TAI) expects to deliver 15 Hurkus-II basic trainers to its domestic customer this year, following a successful first flight of the single-engined type.

Performed from Akinci air base on 30 December 2024, the 20min debut included the developmental aircraft achieving a maximum speed of 140kt (260km/h) at altitudes up to 6,500ft.

“Flight tests are expected to be successfully completed, and the first 15 aircraft of the 55-aircraft contract… will be delivered to the Turkish air force by [the end of] 2025,” TAI says.

“The remaining 40 aircraft will be delivered by 2027,” it adds.

Development work on the Hurkus-II began in May 2021, with enhancements made over previous models including structural weight reductions and an increased use of Turkish-developed components, such as its canopy, radios, cooling and hydraulic systems.

“Demonstrating the strength of Turkish engineering and the competence of our defence industry, the project will not only provide strategic contributions to the Turkish air force but also enhance the country’s competitiveness in the international defence industry,” TAI says.

Another of the company’s domestically-developed products also gained a boost in late 2024, when Spain expressed interest in a possible future acquisition of its Hurjet trainer, deliveries of which are scheduled to begin for the Turkish air force next year.

Spain on 20 December signed a tentative agreement with Turkey covering the joint development of an advanced pilot training system, including the industrial participation of both countries.

Local media reports indicate that Madrid could require 24 of the single-engined Hurjets from late this decade to replace its remaining Northrop F-5Ms.