Air New Zealand and Pratt & Whitney have broken ground on an extension to their joint Christchurch Engine Centre, with an aim to boost MRO capacity for PW1100G engines.

The new 14,000sq m (151,000sq ft) extension will be able to handle 140 overhauls annually by 2032, say the two companies in a joint statement.

Construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The location has been in service since 1948. In 2001 Air NZ and P&W formed a joint venture for the MRO of JT8D engines, which were followed by IAE International V2500s, of which 1,500 have been overhauled.

“The Christchurch Engine Centre has a proven track record of delivering exceptional performance and quality with a highly capable workforce,” says Shane Eddy, president, Pratt & Whitney.

“With the Asia-Pacific region projected to experience the highest aviation growth globally over the next 20 years, it is a strategic imperative for us to invest here and partner with Air New Zealand as we continue to expand the [geared turbofan] MRO network in support of the growing fleet.”

The PW1100G powers Air NZ’s A320neo family aircraft, but the engine has proved troublesome for the carrier.

In the six months to 30 June – the last half of its 2024 financial year – the airline said that up to six PW1100Gs were out of service at any given time. This accounted for one third of the airline’s 18 strong A320neo family fleet.

New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon, a former chief executive of Air NZ, was on hand for the groundbreaking.

“This project between Air New Zealand and global aviation leader Pratt & Whitney marks a significant investment to New Zealand’s economy, helps expand our aviation industrial capability, and adds 200 high value jobs into the Canterbury region,” says Luxon.