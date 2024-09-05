Chinese MRO firm HEACO has formed a partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines to install the reverse bleed system (RBS) on CFM International Leap engines.

HAECO says it will carry out the RBS both “on wing and near wing”, and that it is the first to form an agreement with Safran for installing RBS on existing engines - CFM is a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran.

“We are proud to be the first partner selected for Safran Aircraft Engine’s RBS retrofit project and look forward to the opportunities it presents for our Leap engine services,” says Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen, Group Director of Components & Engine Services at HAECO.

The RBS retrofit is aimed at increasing the durability of Leap engines – the Leap-1A powers the Airbus A320neo family and the Leap-1B the 737 Max.

The system provides cooling air after the engine is shut down, which mitigates the coking of unburned fuel in the engine’s fuel nozzles.