SR Technics has entered an agreement with Air India to provide MRO support for the carrier’s CFM56 engines.

The six-year agreement will see SR provide “comprehensive MRO support”, according to SR Technics.

“This strategic partnership is a milestone for SR Technics and reflects Air India’s trust in our expertise and commitment to excellence in engine maintenance,” says SR Technics chief executive Owen McClave.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Air India and are confident that our state-of-the-art services will contribute to the continued success of their operations.”

SR Technics adds that securing Air India’s CFM56 business marks a key development for the company in the Asia-Pacific.

Separately, Air India is setting up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) that will offer an aircraft engineering programme certificated by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The BMTO will be located in Bengaluru near the carrier’s existing MRO hangar and will commence operations in early 2026. Air India’s objective is to develop a pool of skilled engineers.