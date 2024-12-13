Air Tanzania has been formally blacklisted by the European Commission, following safety concerns identified at the flag-carrier.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also denied third-country operator authorisation to the airline, a prerequisite for conducting services to European destinations.

“We strongly urge Air Tanzania to take swift and decisive action to address these safety issues,” says sustainable transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikkostas, adding that the Commission is offering assistance to Tanzanian authorities.

Air Tanzania has a mixed fleet of modern aircraft types including Boeing 787s, 737 Max jets, and Airbus A220s.

It is one of two African airlines – alongside Air Zimbabwe – and seven carriers in total to receive a specific outright prohibition.

But the latest revision of the blacklist confirms the lifting of an EASA suspension imposed on Pakistan International Airlines after improvements in oversight by the country’s regulator.

“PIA is now allowed to resume operations to the EU,” says the Commission.

The blacklist update includes 15 blanket bans on countries over regulatory shortcomings, collectively affection 100 airlines.

Twenty-two carriers in Russia also separately feature on the list – taking the overall number of banned operators to 129 – while another two airlines, Iran Air and Air Koryo, have operational restrictions.