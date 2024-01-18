One of Ethiopian Airlines’ De Havilland Dash 8-400s appears to have suffered a landing-gear collapse during a runway excursion, following a domestic flight.

The aircraft had been operating flight ET106 from Addis Ababa to Mekele in the north of the country on 18 January.

Ethiopian Airlines states that the aircraft experienced the excursion after landing at around 14:10.

“All passengers and crew were disembarked safely with no injuries,” it adds, although it has not disclosed numbers.

Images from the scene carried in the publication Capital Ethiopia indicate that the aircraft involved is ET-AVS, and that its left-hand main landing-gear collapsed after touchdown on runway 11.

The aircraft was originally delivered to the flag-carrier in 2018.

“We are conducting investigation to determine the cause of the incident,” says the airline. “We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience encountered.”

Meteorological conditions for the time of the accident have not been clarified.