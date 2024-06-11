Indian officials are probing a serious runway conflict between A320neos operated by Air India and IndiGo.

The 8 June incident, footage of which has spread on social media, shows the IndiGo aircraft (VT-ISV) landing on Mumbai Airport’s runway 27 just as the Air India aircraft (VT-RTS) takes off, with just a few hundred metres separating the jets.

Indian media outlets suggest that an air traffic controller has been suspended pending investigations.

“On June 8, 2024 IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by [air traffic control] at Mumbai Airport,” says IndiGo.

“The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure.”

Air India, for its part, said that flight AI657 had been cleared to take off.

“The Air India aircraft was cleared by ATC to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off,” says the carrier.

“The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off movement in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more on the clearance given to the airlines.”