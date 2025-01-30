The midair collision of an American Eagle-branded regional jet and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter near Washington, DC may be the first fatal crash involving a US airline since the 2009 crash of a Colgan Air-operated regional jet that killed 50 people.

No fatalities have been yet been reported from the 29 January collision, which occurred over the frozen Potomac River, though a major search and rescue effort is underway.

American Airlines confirms there were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the PSA Airlines-operated MHIRJ CRJ700 involved in the accident.

PSA operates under the American Eagle brand on behalf of American Airlines.

”Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” American says. ”We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

It is unclear how many people were aboard the H-60, though the minimum crew in the US Air Force’s standard utility configuration is two pilots and one crew chief, and the type can carry up to four crew members and 12 seated troops.

Though several close calls at busy airport hubs in the Northeast USA have caused alarm in recent months, US airlines have enjoyed a long run without a major commercial aviation accident.

The last major accident occurred in February 2009 when the pilots of a Colgan Air-operated De Havilland Dash 8-400 lost control on approach to Buffalo, New York and entered a stall from which they did not recover.

The regional turboprop was operating in icing conditions from shortly after take-off until the accident on final approach, according to FlightGlobal’s archives. The aircraft crashed into a residential area of Buffalo, killing 49 passengers and crew and one person inside a house.

The US National Transportation Safety Board found in an ensuing investigation that the accident was attributable to a loss of situational awareness by the Dash 8 pilots.