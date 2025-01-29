Nigerian carrier Max Air is suspending domestic operations for three months, following the landing incident at Kano involving a Boeing 737-400.

The carrier states that the 90-day suspension – from 31 January – is a “pro-active step” which will enable it to conduct an “internal operational evaluation”.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause,” it says. “But we believe this investment in safety and reliability will enhance service quality for years to come.”

The 737 came to rest on its nose, after its nose-gear either collapsed or failed to extend properly, as it landed at Kano on 28 January.

Nigeria’s Safety Investigation Bureau has opened an inquiry into the occurrence. None of the 59 occupants was injured.

The cause of the occurrence has yet to be determined.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority consumer protection director Michael Achimugu says the regulator has been compiling “organisational risk profiles” for scheduled operators, including Max Air.

This project is “nearing its conclusion”, he says.

“However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months…to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management,” Achimugu adds.

Over the period of suspension the regulator will perform a “thorough safety and economic audit” of Max Air, examining its organisation, procedures, aircraft and personnel, as well as analysing its financial health to assess its ability to maintain safe services.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit,” says Achimugu.

Max Air says it is working with authorities to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. It adds that passengers who have bookings with the carrier over the suspension period will be able to obtain full refunds.