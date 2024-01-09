One of Siberian operator NordStar’s Boeing 737-800s has experienced a runway excursion after overrunning at Norilsk upon landing.

The aircraft had been operating a service from Krasnoyarsk on 9 January.

According to the west Siberian transport prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred at about 10:00.

None of the 169 passengers on board the twinjet was injured after it came to a halt on rough ground, off the end of runway 19.

The aircraft (RA-73253) had been operating flight 207 which was scheduled to arrive at 09:45.

This jet was originally delivered to Air China in 2009 and leased to Jet Airways before being introduced to the NordStar fleet.

“Causes and circumstances of the incident are being established, and the aircraft will be towed to the parking area,” says the prosecutor’s office, adding that it will check implementation of flight-safety regulations on-site.

Meteorological data for Norilsk at the time of the incident indicates good visibility, but drifting snow and crosswinds.

Russia’s federal Investigative Committee states that it is looking into the incident, to assess whether there is evidence of any criminal violation.