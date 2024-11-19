The nose gear of a Prime Air-branded Boeing 767-300ER operated by Cargojet Airways collapsed on 19 November after the aircraft left the runway at Vancouver International airport.

Cargojet confirms that ”an incident involving one of our all-cargo flights occurred early this morning upon its arrival in Vancouver. The aircraft departed the prepared surface after landing, and recovery operations are underway”.

Images circulating on social media show the twinjet resting on its nose and emergency responders on the scene.

Operating as flight 2387 from Hamilton, Ontario to Vancouver, the 767 was flying under the Prime Air banner on behalf of shipping and logistics company Amazon. Flight-tracking website FlightAware shows the aircraft landing in Vancouver at 01:30 local time.

No crew members were injured, Cargojet says.

”Details of the aircraft condition are being assessed and the senior executive team is closely monitoring developments to effectively manage the situation,” Cargojet says.

Transport Canada says its is ”aware of the incident” in Vancouver but does not share further information.

Cargojet operates an all-Boeing cargo fleet, including 757s and 767s, with headquarters in Ontario.